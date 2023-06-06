Zelensky: Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of F-16 fighter jets

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference that Ukraine will receive a "significant number" of F-16 fighter jets, based on discussions with European partners, Suspilne reported on June 6.

"I am very glad to receive the information, I had a lucky day. Usually, we have to negotiate for one or two at a time, but now we received a significant offer," Zelensky said.

The president added that the deal still requires consent from the U.S., which manufactures F-16s, and no details or specifics are currently being disclosed.

The U.K. and the Netherlands agreed on May 17 to build the "jet fighter coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and train Ukrainian pilots. By now, the initiative includes eight European countries and the U.S.

Zelensky hopes to make the coalition official under the name "Ukraine's Sky Shield" during the next Rammstein Summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.