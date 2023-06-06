Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of F-16 fighter jets

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 8:07 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference that Ukraine will receive a "significant number" of F-16 fighter jets, based on discussions with European partners, Suspilne reported on June 6.

"I am very glad to receive the information, I had a lucky day. Usually, we have to negotiate for one or two at a time, but now we received a significant offer," Zelensky said.

The president added that the deal still requires consent from the U.S., which manufactures F-16s, and no details or specifics are currently being disclosed.

The U.K. and the Netherlands agreed on May 17 to build the "jet fighter coalition" to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and train Ukrainian pilots. By now, the initiative includes eight European countries and the U.S.

Zelensky hopes to make the coalition official under the name "Ukraine's Sky Shield" during the next Rammstein Summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Official: Fighter jet coalition helping Ukraine now includes 9 countries
The coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets now includes 8 European countries, and more countries may join, online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda reported on June 2, citing Ihor Zhovkva, a presidential deputy chief of staff.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
