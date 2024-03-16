Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian elections, Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Election, Elections
Media: At least 15 criminal cases opened on first day of Russian presidential election

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 8:58 PM 2 min read
People arrive polling stations to cast their votes for the presidential election in Moscow, Russia on March 16, 2024 (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 15 criminal cases on alleged "obstruction of the electoral comissions' work" were been opened on the first day of the Russian presidential election, Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on March 15, citing regional investigation committees.

Russia began three days of voting on March 15 in a theatrical "presidential election" that is expected to grant Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, six more years in office.

Moscow is also organizing voting in occupied Crimea and parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in violation of international law.

Some locals tried to start fires using Molotov cocktails at polling stations or attempted to pour paint, iodine, and ink into the ballot boxes, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Criminal cases for alleged arson attempts were opened in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Voronezh, Ivanov, and Kogalym, while cases of ballots' spoiling were recorded in several cities, including occupied Simferopol in annexed Crimea.

Citizens accused of "obstruction of the electoral comissions' work" can be sentenced to five years of imprisonment. The State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, is also considering tightening punishment for this violation, increasing the term of imprisonment to eight years, Russian state news agency TASS reported on March 16.

Over 200 ballots were spoiled as of March 16, the Russian Central Election Commission reported.

Despite the ballot boxes being poured with coloring substances, local election commissions will not cancel the results, Russian media outlet Verstka said.

The spoiled ballots will be annulled, and others that allow the vote being recorded will be counted, according to Verstka, citing its sources from local electoral commissions.

Ukrainian resistance movements earlier orchestrated an explosion near a polling station in occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, according to Kyiv's National Resistance Center.

Skadovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 17,000, lies at the Black Sea shores of Kherson Oblast. It has been occupied by Russia since March 2022.

Moscow held sham "regional elections" in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine in September last year in an attempt to consolidate its control over these regions.

Opinion: 6 obstacles to peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
There is consensus among observers of Russia’s war against Ukraine that it should end as soon as possible. Most Ukrainians couldn’t agree more. Today, one suspects, many Russians would also not mind ceasing the carnage. Why, then, is there still not – and likely will not be any time
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
