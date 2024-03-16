Skip to content
National Resistance Center: Resistance disrupts 'voting' in occupied Skadovsk, injures 5 Russian troops

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 2:37 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in Russian-occupied Melitopol.
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian soldiers patrol a street in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian resistance orchestrated an explosion near a polling station in occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, on March 15 as Russia illegally opened polls for a presidential election in occupied territories of Ukraine, the National Resistance Center said on March 16.

Russia began three days of voting on March 15 in a pseudo-democratic presidential election that is expected to grant Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, six more years in office.

Moscow is also organizing voting in occupied Crimea and parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in violation of international law.

The explosion occurred at 3 p.m. local time on Skadovsk's central square near the polling station while Russian forces were patrolling nearby. Five soldiers were injured and hospitalized as a result, the center said.

Being unable to ensure the safety of its personnel, occupation authorities canceled voting in public spaces, allowing it only at places of residence, according to the center's statement.

Skadovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 17,000, lies at the Black Sea shores of Kherson Oblast. It has been occupied by Russia since March 2022.

Moscow held sham "regional elections" in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine in September last year in an attempt to consolidate its control over these regions.

Russia declared annexation of partially occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts in September 2022, a step denounced by Ukraine and the international community as illegal and void.

The Crimean peninsula was illegally annexed in March 2014 following a sham referendum staged by Russia in the absence of any international observers and with armed Russian soldiers present at polling locations.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
