Kyiv denounces Russian election plans in occupied Ukrainian territories as 'gross violation of international law'

Kyiv condemns Russia’s plan to hold presidential elections in the occupied parts of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry wrote on Dec. 9.



The day before, Moscow claimed occupied Crimea, and parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts would be included in the upcoming Russian elections on March 15-17, 2024.

“Holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter,” the Ministry said.



“Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be null and void.”



Kyiv also called on the international community to denounce Russia’s plan and sanction individuals involved in the process.



Moreover, the Ukrainian government requested countries refrain from sending observers to the “pseudo-elections,” claiming those who will attend will face criminal responsibility.



After Russia said it would annex partly occupied Ukrainian Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts in September last year, eight countries sent representatives to observe the sham elections.

Ukraine slammed the countries for "participating in a collective crime against the sovereign, independent state of Ukraine.”

Putin announced on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office.



“Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power,” the Ministry wrote.