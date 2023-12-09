Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv denounces Russian election plans in occupied Ukrainian territories as 'gross violation of international law'

by Dominic Culverwell December 9, 2023 9:32 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian government via teleconference in Moscow on March 10, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv condemns Russia’s plan to hold presidential elections in the occupied parts of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry wrote on Dec. 9.

The day before, Moscow claimed occupied Crimea, and parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts would be included in the upcoming Russian elections on March 15-17, 2024.

“Holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter,” the Ministry said.

“Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be null and void.”

Kyiv also called on the international community to denounce Russia’s plan and sanction individuals involved in the process.

Moreover, the Ukrainian government requested countries refrain from sending observers to the “pseudo-elections,” claiming those who will attend will face criminal responsibility.

After Russia said it would annex partly occupied Ukrainian Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts in September last year, eight countries sent representatives to observe the sham elections.

Ukraine slammed the countries for "participating in a collective crime against the sovereign, independent state of Ukraine.”

Putin announced on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office.

“Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power,” the Ministry wrote.

Danilov: Russia may begin full mobilization after 2024 presidential election
Russia may begin full mobilization after the 2024 Russian presidential election on March 17, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov warned in a speech to the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada, on Nov. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.