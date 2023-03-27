Media: Leopard 2 tanks from Germany arrive in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The 18 Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Germany have been transferred to Ukraine, der Spiegel reported on March 27.

Germany also sent around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, der Spiegel wrote.

According to sources quoted by der Spiegel, "a large package" of weapons and spare parts were included in the delivery.

On March 24, Germany delivered three Dachs engineering vehicles for the first time as well as additional MG3 machine guns and drone detection systems.

In its weekly update, the German government wrote that it sent Ukraine 70 more MG3 machine guns for Leopard tanks, Marder, and Dachs vehicles, increasing the total number to 100.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to March 20, 2023, Germany provided Ukraine with about 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in military aid, according to the German government.