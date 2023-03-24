Germany delivers Dachs vehicles, machine guns to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government reported on March 24 it handed Ukraine three engineering vehicles Dachs for the first time as well as additional MG3 machine guns and drone detection systems.

Germany has also delivered spare parts for Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, according to the report.

In its weekly update, the German government wrote that it sent Ukraine 70 more MG3 machine guns for Leopard tanks, Marder, and Dachs vehicles, increasing the total number to 100.

Kyiv has also received 90 drone detection systems, including those 30 Berlin delivered over the past week.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to March 20, 2023, Germany provided Ukraine with about 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in military aid, according to the German government.