Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Two volunteers in Vovchansk reported as missing, allegedly shot by Russian troops

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 9:39 PM 2 min read
A police car drives past a destroyed building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, amid a renewed Russian assault in the area, on May 11, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two volunteers who came to the embattled city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, have been missing for four days and may have been shot by Russian troops, local authorities said on May 14.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk City Military Administration, told Suspilne that the two reportedly traveled to Vovchansk without coordinating with local authorities and disappeared amidst the chaos of the renewed assault.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said the two volunteers never reached their intended destination and that preliminary information indicates that the two could have been shot by the Russian military.

According to eyewitness info, one of them may been killed, Bolvinov said.  

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office also reported other possible killings of civilians by Russian forces in the area on May 14. According to an initial investigation, a Russian officer shot a 46-year-old resident, and another civilian was reported missing. Further details about the two civilians are unknown at the time of this publication.

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated in September 2022 during Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 13 that up to 300 people may still be in the city.

Syniehubov said earlier in the day that two elderly civilians were killed, and that fighting was ongoing in the northern part of the city.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:14 PM

Putin to visit China on May 16-17, meet Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reported on May 14, citing the Kremlin press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.