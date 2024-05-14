Russian assault on Vovchansk kills 2 elderly civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's offensive on Vovchansk in northern Kharkiv Oblast killed two civilians aged 80 and 83, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 14.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces "continue to use all types of weapons against civilians," Syniehubov said.

An 80-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling against Vovchansk at around midday, while an 83-year-old man was killed in Hatyshche, a village a few kilometers outside of Vovchansk, after being injured by shrapnel.

Syniehubov reported earlier on May 14 that "active firefights are taking place on the northern outskirts of the city."

Over 7,500 civilians in the region have been evacuated from their homes, with around 5,000 people from Vovchansk and surrounding villages among this number, according to Ukrinform.

Syniehubov said on May 13 that around 200 to 300 people are thought to remain in Vovchansk as Russian troops "advance in certain directions."

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated on Sept. 11, 2022, during Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.