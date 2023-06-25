Mayor: 2 more bodies found in Kyiv building after Russia's June 24 missile strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two more bodies were found under the rubble of an apartment building a day after it was hit by missile debris during a Russian strike on Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on June 25.

This brings the total death toll in Russia's June 24 missile strike to five, according to Klitschko, as the rescue operation continues.

Klitschko reported earlier that 11 people were wounded, and two of them were hospitalized.

In the early hours of June 24, fragments of a downed Russian missile hit the 25-story apartment building in Kyiv's western Solomianskyi district, causing a fire to break out on the 16th, 17th, and 18th floors, according to the local authorities.

Throughout June, Russia has launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said, with eight attacks reported thus far.

While Kyiv's air defense, bolstered by Western systems, largely protects civilians in the city, the fragments from shot-down missiles and drones continue to pose a threat to residents.