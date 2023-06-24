Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 3 dead, 8 injured in Russian missile attack in Kyiv

by Rachel Amran June 24, 2023 7:08 AM 2 min read
The view of the apartments destroyed by the debris of a Russian missile shot down over Kyiv in the early hours of June 24. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the capital on June 24 that caused a fire in a residential building, with eight more injured, according to local authorities.

Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast in its eighth attack on the capital this month, according to Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said.  

Missile debris shot down by the city's air defenses hit a 24-story apartment building in Kyiv's western Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire to break out on the 16th, 17th, and 18th floors, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Fire breaks out in Solomyan district, Kyiv, following an air strike on June 24. (Source: Kyiv City Military Administration / Official Telegram channel)

UPDATED: As of 11 a.m. on June 24, three people are known to have been killed and eight injured. Three of the victims were hospitalized and the rest received medical assistance at the site.

Hours after the first missile attack that killed three people, air raid alerts went off in Kyiv for the second time on June 24.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv overnight on June 24.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
