Update: 3 dead, 8 injured in Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the capital on June 24 that caused a fire in a residential building, with eight more injured, according to local authorities.

Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast in its eighth attack on the capital this month, according to Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said.

Missile debris shot down by the city's air defenses hit a 24-story apartment building in Kyiv's western Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire to break out on the 16th, 17th, and 18th floors, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Fire breaks out in Solomyan district, Kyiv, following an air strike on June 24. (Source: Kyiv City Military Administration / Official Telegram channel)

UPDATED: As of 11 a.m. on June 24, three people are known to have been killed and eight injured. Three of the victims were hospitalized and the rest received medical assistance at the site.

Hours after the first missile attack that killed three people, air raid alerts went off in Kyiv for the second time on June 24.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv overnight on June 24.