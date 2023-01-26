Mayor: 1 killed, 2 injured in Russian Jan. 26 attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit a non-residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of Jan. 26, killing one person and wounding two more, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. According to Kyiv City Military Administration, a missile fragment fell on the district and killed the person, a 55-year-old man.

Earlier, Klitschko said there were explosions in the Dniprovskyi district on Kyiv’s left bank as well. He added that the first responders were heading to the site, and the details of the attack would follow.