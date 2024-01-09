Official: Death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 33

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 mass attack against Kyiv has risen to 33 as another body was found, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Jan. 9.

Russia unleashed on Dec. 29 its largest air attack on Ukraine, targeting multiple cities, including Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it the deadliest attack on civilians in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Popko, the body of the 33rd victim was discovered under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the multiple buildings damaged in the attack on the capital.

Russian forces launched 158 missiles and drones at Ukraine early on Dec. 29, most of which were shot down by the country's air defenses. Over 50 people were reportedly killed, and over 160 more were injured nationwide.

Moscow has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last year.

In the latest large-scale strike on Jan. 8, Russian troops launched 59 missiles and drones at Ukraine, killing at least five people and wounding 45 more, according to Ukrainian authorities.