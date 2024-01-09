Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 attack on Kyiv rises to 33

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2024 2:22 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a missile strike in Kyiv on Jan. 2, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Dec. 29 mass attack against Kyiv has risen to 33 as another body was found, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Jan. 9.

Russia unleashed on Dec. 29 its largest air attack on Ukraine, targeting multiple cities, including Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko called it the deadliest attack on civilians in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Popko, the body of the 33rd victim was discovered under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the multiple buildings damaged in the attack on the capital.

Russian forces launched 158 missiles and drones at Ukraine early on Dec. 29, most of which were shot down by the country's air defenses. Over 50 people were reportedly killed, and over 160 more were injured nationwide.

Moscow has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last year.

In the latest large-scale strike on Jan. 8, Russian troops launched 59 missiles and drones at Ukraine, killing at least five people and wounding 45 more, according to Ukrainian authorities.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.