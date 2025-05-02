Massive drone attack reportedly targets Russian military sites in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted 89 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and another 23 over the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on May 2.

The pro-Ukrainian Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions in several key locations across the peninsula, including Sevastopol, Dzhankoy, Saky, Novofedorivka, and Kacha — sites that host Russian military airfields.

The Saky and Kacha airfields are used by Russia to control airspace over the Black Sea and to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory. Videos published by Crimean Wind showed multiple explosions and a fire near the village of Uhlove, close to the Kacha airfield.

Uhlove is located about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the coast of Kalamit Bay and roughly 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Simferopol.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed leader in Sevastopol, confirmed on Telegram that "loud sounds" were caused by Russian forces repelling an attempted drone attack.

He claimed seven drones had been destroyed over the sea at a significant distance from shore.

"The fleet, in cooperation with air defense forces, is reflecting a massive combined attack," he wrote, claiming no damage to infrastructure in Sevastopol or its waters.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.