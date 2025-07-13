Russia launched over 1800 drones on Ukraine in one week, Zelensky says

Russia launched over long-range 1800 drones, over 1200 glide bombs and 83 missiles of various types on Ukraine in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 13.

The week saw a record Russian attack for the entire full-scale war in terms of drones launched on Ukrainian cities on July 9, when Russian forces deployed 728 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as well as seven Kh-101 or Iskander-K cruise missiles and six Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

The escalation in mass use of the drones aims to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense around key cities, especially Kyiv.

"The Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to further intimidate our people," Zelensky said in a statement posted on social media.

The president highlighted the "good results" of Ukrainian air defense in repelling the increased attacks, particularly those from interceptor drones.

"(Thanks to) interceptor drones, there are hundreds of downed Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds' this week," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky has been in talks Ukraine's partners about scaling up the interceptors' production and technological potential at every meeting over the past week, and is counting on "strong decisions" by the United States, Europe, the G7 and other partners, the president added.

Zelensky's statement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump promised to make a 'major statement' on Russia on Monday, next week. "I'm disappointed in Russia," Trump told NBC News.

Ukrainian authorities warn that Russia's drastic escalation of its drone attacks across Ukraine could bring their number to over 1,000 drones per day.