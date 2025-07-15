Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, Trump says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House in Washington, DC on July 11, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said during a briefing on July 15 that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, should not strike the Russian capital.

Trump's remarks come after the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing undisclosed sources, that the U.S. president asked Zelensky during a phone call in early June whether Kyiv could strike Moscow or St Petersburg if provided with long-range U.S. weapons.

The Washington Post also reported that, according to its source, Trump asked the Ukrainian leader why he had not struck the Russian capital. Zelensky allegedly replied that such an attack would be possible if the U.S. supplied the necessary weapons.

When asked if Zelensky should target Moscow or deeper into Russia, Trump responded by saying: "No, he shouldn't target Moscow."

Commenting on the FT's report earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a statement to Newsweek, accused the newspaper of "taking words wildly out of context."

"President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He's working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war," she said.

The FT's reports came as Trump seems to be warming up to Ukraine after months-long rocky relationship, offering advanced weapons to the war-torn country via a deal with NATO and threatening Russia with "severe tariffs" if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

‘Russia doesn’t care’ — Trump’s 50-day Ukraine ceasefire deadline dismissed by Moscow pundits
After U.S. President Donald Trump on July 14 threatened to impose “severe” tariffs on Russia in 50 days if there is no peace deal with Ukraine, the highly-anticipated statement was met largely with indifference and even relief among Russian commentators. In the first response from a senior Russian official, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, dismissed the announcement on X. “Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin,” the former Russian Pr
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image

Note from the author:

Thanks for reading this article and staying informed. The Kyiv Independent operates without a wealthy owner or a paywall, relying solely on readers like you to fund our journalism. Consider joining our community today.

UkraineUnited StatesDonald TrumpRussiaWarUS aid
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 15
Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, Trump says.

U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks come after the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing undisclosed sources, that he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether Kyiv could strike Moscow or St Petersburg if provided with long-range U.S. weapons.

Ukrainian cyberattack 'paralyzes' major Russian drone supplier, source claims.

"The stolen data includes confidential questionnaires of the company's employees, and most importantly, full technical documentation on the production of drones, which was handed over to the relevant specialists of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," a source in Ukraine's military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Orban urges EU action over Ukraine's conscription practices.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called upon the EU to take action against Ukraine's conscription practices in an interview with Origo published on July 15, amid an ongoing dispute with Kyiv over the death of a Ukrainian conscript of Hungarian ethnicity.

Show More

Editors' Picks