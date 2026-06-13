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Hiking the road inside the 'kill zone' in Ukraine

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We followed Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade on the "road of life" between the front-line cities of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.
Hiking the road inside the 'kill zone' in Ukraine

Hiking the road inside the 'kill zone' in Ukraine

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week

Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week

Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers

Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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