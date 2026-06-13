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Hiking the road inside the 'kill zone' in Ukraine
We followed Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade on the "road of life" between the front-line cities of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.
Hiking the road inside the 'kill zone' in Ukraine
How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal
Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week
Inside the US-Ukraine mission to reconstruct faces of wounded soldiers
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.