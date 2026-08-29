Ukraine strikes Russian drone sites, command posts in occupied territories, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck several Russian military targets in occupied Ukrainian territories during an overnight operation on Aug. 29, the General Staff said on Telegram.

The development comes as Ukrainian forces continue their middle-strike campaign aimed at degrading Russia's military capabilities, targeting sites located 20 to 150 kilometers (10 to 95 miles) from the launch point of Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine hit Russian facilities used to store, prepare, and launch attack drones in the eastern city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since April 2014, as well as in the village of Hvardiiske near Simferopol in Crimea, which Russia fully occupied two months earlier that year, according to the General Staff.

A Russian electronic warfare system near the village of Znamenka in Russian-occupied Crimea was also targeted, while Ukrainian forces struck a drone command post in the village of Berestky in Donetsk Oblast.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, the General Staff said.

The General Staff added that the destruction of a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system near the town of Klintsy in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on Aug. 28 had also been confirmed.

Ukraine also regularly strikes military and oil infrastructure deep inside Russia in an effort to degrade Moscow's ability to wage war. Among Ukraine's latest targets are warehouses operated by Russian e-commerce giants Ozon and Wildberries, which also store dual-use goods used in Russian weapons production.

Ukraine reportedly struck a warehouse belonging to Ozon overnight on Aug. 29, as several sites across southern Russia’s Rostov Oblast were also targeted.