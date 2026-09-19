Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 64 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 11 people and injured at least 64 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 19.

Ukrainian forces downed 138 out of the 174 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones struck 15 different locations, and debris fell in nine areas, according to the statement.

A Russian drone double-tap attack on a house in Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast killed four people and injured three others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Another person was killed and 12 injured elsewhere in the region over the past day.

Two people were killed and 10 injured in Sumy Oblast, including a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, in a Russian glide bomb attack on a residential building in Sumy, local authorities reported. One more person was killed and three others injured in the region.

Russian attacks near the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Two men were injured in Kyiv Oblast, as Russia attacked the Bucha disctrict with drones, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

Russian troops targeted an administrative building in central Odesa, injuring at least 11 people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was killed in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Thirteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring three people, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and five others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.