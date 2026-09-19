KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 64 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 64 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 18, 2026. (Prosecutor General's Office)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 11 people and injured at least 64 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 19.

Ukrainian forces downed 138 out of the 174 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones struck 15 different locations, and debris fell in nine areas, according to the statement.

A Russian drone double-tap attack on a house in Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast killed four people and injured three others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Another person was killed and 12 injured elsewhere in the region over the past day.

Two people were killed and 10 injured in Sumy Oblast, including a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, in a Russian glide bomb attack on a residential building in Sumy, local authorities reported. One more person was killed and three others injured in the region.

Russian attacks near the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Two men were injured in Kyiv Oblast, as Russia attacked the Bucha disctrict with drones, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

Russian troops targeted an administrative building in central Odesa, injuring at least 11 people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was killed in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Thirteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring three people, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed and five others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

read also

Editorial: The world must force Russia to end mass starvation in occupied Oleshky
Kherson OblastKharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastChernihiv OblastUkraineRussia
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 19
Trump signs sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law.

Among its provisions, the law requires the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that continue buying Russian crude oil or natural gas and were among the five largest importers of Russian energy by volume over the previous 12 months.

Friday, September 18
Show More

Editors' Picks