News Feed, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus, Belarusian regime, NATO, NATO-Russia
Lukashenko suspends Belarus's involvement in Conventional Armed Forces treaty

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 9:27 AM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko signed a law terminating Belarus's involvement in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), according to Belarus' online legal portal on May 29.

The CFE Treaty established limits on a country's number of arms and military equipment, and was negotiated between NATO and Warsaw Pact countries at the end of the Cold War to limit the size of forces that could be used in a swift offensive.

The treaty was signed in Paris in November 1990 and was initially agreed upon by 16 NATO members and six countries of the former Warsaw Pact, including the USSR.

Belarus's suspension was approved by the Council of the Republic, the upper house of the Belarusian parliament, on May 6, after being adopted by the House of Representatives, the lower house, in April.

The law states that the suspension "does not mean Belarus' withdrawal from it or the cessation of internal procedures in the Armed Forces related to its implementation."

Russia formally withdrew from the CFE in November 2023, prompting NATO to announce it would suspend the treaty in response.

"While recognizing the role of the CFE as a cornerstone of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, a situation whereby Allied States Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable," NATO's press service wrote.

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills
During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia’s non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
