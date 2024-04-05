Lukashenko decides to suspend Belarus from European Conventional Armed Forces treaty

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko agreed to introduce a bill on the suspension of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) to the lower house of the country's parliament, Lukashenko's press service reported on April 5.

The treaty, originally signed in Paris in November 1990, was aimed at arms control and was initially agreed upon by 16 NATO members and six countries of the former Warsaw Pact, including the USSR. It officially came into effect two years later.

Belarus ratified the treaty in 1992. Minsk can suspend the CFE, which "does not mean Belarus' withdrawal from it or the cessation of internal procedures in the Armed Forces related to its implementation," according to the draft law.

Russia formally withdrew from the CFE in November 2023, completing a years-long process. On the same day, NATO announced that it would suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, condemning Moscow's decision.

Poland suspended the CEF in late March. The country formally remains a party to the treaty, but will not be obliged to comply with its provisions.