KI logo
War

Military aid to Ukraine declines sharply in recent months, report says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Military aid to Ukraine declines sharply in recent months, report says
German and Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems at a military training area during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Mecklenburg, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Jens Buttner/Pool via Getty Images)

Military aid to Ukraine has fallen dramatically in recent months, a report by the Kiel Institute published on Oct. 14 has found.

Military aid to Ukraine fell in the months of July and August despite the introduction of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows Ukraine's European NATO allies to purchase weapons for Kyiv from the U.S.

The first delivery of military equipment under the PURL program arrived in Ukraine a month prior, Suspilne reported on Sept. 18, citing an unnamed NATO official.

"(T)he decline in military aid in July and August is surprising. Despite the NATO PURL initiative, Europe is scaling back its overall military support. What will be crucial now is how the figures evolve in the autumn," Christoph Trebesch, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker and Research Director at the Kiel Institute, said.

Despite the signing of the PURL agreement between the U.S. and NATO on July 14, deliveries of military aid have only fallen over the summer. Most of the military aid Ukraine received was provided under the new initiative, but failed to match the previous support in recent months.

In July and August, total military aid to Ukraine fell 43% lower than the amount received in the first half of the year.

At the beginning of the year, as the U.S. stopped delivering new military aid packages, Ukraine's European allies stepped up to fill the gap. Kyiv continued to receive consistent support in the first half of 2025, which even exceeded amounts provided years prior, the Kiel Institute found.

Military aid from Europe to Ukraine fell by 57% in July and August, even as Ukraine's European allies continued to contribute through NATO's PURL program.

Although military aid has fallen in recent months, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has stayed consistent.

"The overall level of financial and humanitarian support has remained comparatively stable —even in the absence of U.S. contributions," Trebesch said. "It is now crucial that this stability extends to military support as well, as Ukraine relies on it to sustain its defense efforts on the ground."

Several European countries have pledged support to Ukraine through the PURL initiative.

Denmark has allocated about $90 million, while Sweden has contributed $275 million and Norway approximately $135 million.

The Netherlands funded the first aid package with $590 million, and Germany has pledged $500 million to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia ready for ‘hot confrontation’ with Europe, Germany warns
Coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and front-line updates. Russia is ready to test European borders and escalate the current tensions into an open confrontation at any moment, German intelligence head Martin Jaeger told German lawmakers on Oct. 13.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineMilitary aidAidEuropean alliesEU aid
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 14
Tuesday, October 14
Kremlin issues veiled threats towards Moldova, cites Ukraine as warning.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a new round of veiled threats towards Moldova on Oct. 12, warning Chisinau not to suffer from the same fate as Ukraine just weeks after an election that saw Moldova’s pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) secure a parliamentary majority.

Video
Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war.

In Donetsk Oblast, volunteers from across the world serve in the International Battalion of Ukraine’s Azov Corps. On the battlefield dominated by drones, constant surveillance, and high-risk rotations, they navigate daily life and combat in one of the war’s most dangerous sectors.

 (Updated:  )
Ukraine liberates village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military claims.

Ukrainian troops have liberated the village of Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" announced on Oct. 12, releasing footage purportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers in the settlement.

Show More

Editors' Picks