Belarus launches military readiness check as security concerns grow

by Kateryna Hodunova
S-400 and Pantsir-S air defence systems arrive to participate in the Russian-Belarusian military will start a joint exercise amid tension between Ukraine and Russia at an Unknown location in Belarus on Feb. 9, 2022. (Belarus Defense Ministruy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has ordered a combat readiness inspection of the country's armed forces, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on October 11.

The move comes amid growing concern in Europe over suspected Russian sabotage operations and repeated violations of NATO airspace by unidentified drones.

The Belarusian military is implementing a "set of measures" to bring select units to their "highest level of combat readiness" under Lukashenko's direct orders, according to the ministry.

Certain units are being deployed to pre-designated areas, where they will perform tasks outlined in the presidential directive, the statement read.

The readiness check follows Belarus's annual mobilization exercises, held from Oct. 7 to 10, which are designed to improve coordination between local authorities and civilian organizations in forming territorial defense and militia units.

Last month, Belarus and Russia conducted large-scale joint Zapad-2025 military exercises. The Kremlin claimed around 100,000 troops took part — a show of force that heightened tensions along NATO's eastern flank.

The Zapad drills, held every four years, officially focus on defensive operations but have long raised concerns in Europe. As the drills began, Poland temporarily closed all border crossings with Belarus.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

News Editor

