Explosions near Veliky Novgorod chemical plant as Russia reports mass drone attack

A drone attack caused a large fire at a chemical plant in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod overnight on Dec. 11, according to regional authorities and several monitoring Telegram channels.

Local outlets reported that PJSC Acron — one of Russia’s largest chemical production facilities — came under attack. Residents reportedly heard multiple explosions in the city.

The strike comes amid what Russia called a major drone attack by Ukraine overnight on Dec. 11 during which at least 287 drones were downed over a number of regions, including Bryansk, Kaluga, Moscow, Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Smolensk, Kursk, and Ryazan.

Russian air defense units have also shot down at least 32 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) bound for Moscow, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Novgorod Governor Alexander Dronov confirmed that air defense systems were activated in the region. "All operational services are on high alert. Please remain calm. I am keeping the situation under personal control," he wrote, urging residents to report any drone sightings. He later reported that 19 drones were downed over the region, which lies between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Acron produces a wide range of industrial chemicals and fertilizers. Some of its materials have dual-use applications, including components used in the manufacturing of explosives.

Independent outlet Astra also reported on the incident, adding that geolocated footage indicated a fire in the general direction of the plant but did not conclusively confirm a strike on the facility itself.



One eyewitness photo showing a fire was taken from Bolshaya Moskovskaya Street — about eight kilometers from the plant. The zone where a fire could be occurring overlaps with Acron, but the footage cannot confirm a fire at the plant itself.

Acron’s official materials describe the enterprise as a major producer of nitrogen and complex fertilizers as well as industrial chemicals. The company also operates its own rail transport division for moving raw materials. Its products include ammonium nitrate, a compound with both civilian and military applications.