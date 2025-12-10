Ukrainian drones target Moscow in overnight attack, mayor claims

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine launched drones against the Russian capital overnight on Dec. 9-10, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

Russian air defense units have shot down at least 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) bound for Moscow, Sobyanin said. Emergency crews are working to clear debris at the crash sites.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

Sobyanin began reporting attacks on the Russian capital late in the evening on Dec. 9, updating as more drones were allegedly shot down over the city. Explosions were reported in the suburbs of Moscow, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Shot.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports introduced temporary flight restrictions during the attack.

Kyiv regularly uses long-range drones to target military and industrial targets in Russia, including oil refineries, weapons factories, and ammunition depots. Ukraine reportedly targeted Moscow with over 30 drones as part of a large-scale attack against Russia on Oct. 27.