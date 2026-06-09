Pavlo Martseniuk, who received a severe facial blast injury on a training ground in 2024, poses for a photograph at a hospital in western Ukraine on March 24, 2026.

Pavlo Martseniuk hugs a friend visiting him the day before his facial reconstruction surgery at a hospital in western Ukraine on March 24, 2026.

Standing only a few meters away from the mine, Martseniuk said he took the most severe injury among the survivors. There were several other anti-tank mines next to the one that detonated, but luckily, they didn't explode.

Though he struggles to understand why the instructor decided to jump on a mine, Martseniuk says he only feels sympathy for the instructor's family rather than anger over the mistake. He stressed that his only anger is directed toward Russia, which invaded Ukraine in the first place.

Originally having enlisted in the army in 2021, Martseniuk was immediately deployed to Donetsk Oblast as soon as the full-scale invasion began. Drawn to the adrenaline rush and intensity of assault operations, he eventually became an assault soldier in 2022.

Ukrainian and American doctors prepare for Pavlo Martseniuk's facial reconstruction surgery at a hospital in western Ukraine on March 25, 2026.

The returning American surgeons who have traveled to Ukraine on multiple "Face to Face" missions say that they particularly remember Martseniuk because he suffered the worst facial injury of all patients. One of them, Ryan Winters, says that he is "an inspiring" case because he has significantly transformed, both physically and psychologically, since they first met him in 2024.

Martseniuk currently lives in Lviv in a supported living facility, where he is working to become as independent as possible before moving back in with his family. His children are his biggest motivation. He has two daughters, aged 13 and 6, and an 11-year-old son. Knowing they will look to him as they grow older, Martseniuk strives to be the best role model for them by showing his strength as he overcomes life-changing injuries.

A Ukrainian doctor operates on a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a hospital in western Ukraine on March 25, 2026.

"You are not just doing it for yourself when you go through the difficulties," Martseniuk said, adding that "You are also showing your children that you can go through anything in life, and that it is not worth giving up in the face of any difficulties."

"My goal is to inspire and show the resilience of our Ukrainian spirit."

Describing himself as a very emotional person, Martseniuk values the highs in his life and holds onto those moments for a long time. He said one such moment came recently, when he visited his hometown in western Khmelnytskyi Oblast to attend his youngest daughter's end-of-school-year event. As a present for her, he wore for the first time a pair of prosthetic glasses designed to conceal his facial injury. After failing to recognize her father for about 30 minutes during her performance, she jumped with excitement as soon as she realized who had come to surprise her.

"I was overwhelmed with emotions," Martseniuk said. "To be honest, I very often miss such feelings because such moments are very rare in our lives."

Despite having to navigate life with a lifelong disability, Martseniuk says his belief in life keeps him going, and that it has a lot more beautiful moments to offer in the future.

American facial plastic surgeon Ryan Winters, who lives in Australia, poses for a photograph at a hospital in western Ukraine on March 25, 2026.

"Life doesn't end, even if you are blind. It's not the end as long as your body continues to feel," Martseniuk said.

"Life still continues. Parts of the body reached an end, but not you."

Author's note:

Hi, this is Asami Terajima, the author of this article. Thank you for reading it till the end. Meeting Ukrainian soldiers with facial injuries and American surgeons flying in to conduct complicated surgeries in western Ukraine was a very wholesome experience, in a different way from my usual front-line reporting. If you would like the Kyiv Independent to continue covering more human stories and the reality of the war from the ground, please consider becoming a member.