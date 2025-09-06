Lithuania to sound sirens during drone incursions after Russian UAV crash

Lithuania will be activating sirens when a potentially dangerous drone is spotted in the country's airspace, Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic told Radio LRT broadcaster on Sept. 5.

The measure is part of new response procedures approved last week and comes after two Russian Gerbera drones, one of which was armed, crashed in the Baltic country in July after entering from Belarus.

Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly violated the airspaces of NATO members and other countries during mass aerial attacks on Ukraine, prompting debates about new security measures.

"If there is an incursion and it is established that the drone may be carrying explosives, a red alert will most likely be declared," Kondratovic said on Radio LRT.

In that case, Lithuanian authorities would issue warnings through residents' phones, sound a siren, and implement other measures, the minister explained.

A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

If the drone is determined not to be dangerous or if it is uncertain whether it will enter Lithuanian airspace, a yellow alert will be declared instead. According to Kondratovic, residents of areas potentially at risk will still receive warnings, as has been the case until now.

The new measures also task the Lithuanian military to increase readiness and mobilize relevant forces during Russian aerial strikes against Ukraine. In case of a serious threat, Lithuanian forces will begin monitoring the airspace and prepare to neutralize potential targets.

Bordering Russia's heavily armed exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's ally Belarus, Lithuania has moved to reinforce its borders and strengthen civil preparedness in case of a potential conflict.

While Russian projectiles have violated the airspace of Poland, Latvia, Moldova, and Romania since 2022, there has not been a single known case of local air defenses shooting them down.

Romania has also been tightening security since 2023 in response to Russian attacks against Ukrainian ports near the Romanian border. These new measures included building shelters, issuing emergency warnings, and passing a law allowing the Romanian military to down drones illegally entering the airspace.

The steps underscore the direct impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on populations in countries bordering the two warring nations.