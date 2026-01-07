KI logo
Lithuania to review Russian oppositionist's residency after criticism of Ukrainian officials, anti-Kremlin commander

2 min read
by Martin Fornusek
Leonid Volkov, former chief of staff of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is seen on the sidelines of a press conference on Aug. 2, 2024, in Bonn, western Germany. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Lithuanian authorities moved to assess Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov's residency permit after he made disparaging comments about Ukrainian officials, the LRT public broadcaster reported on Jan. 6.

"On Tuesday (Jan. 6), the Migration Department contacted the State Security Department for additional consultations regarding a possible threat to state security and asked it to assess the statements of a foreigner that appeared in public," the Migration Department told LRT in a statement.

In a private message sent late December, Volkov welcomed the news of the apparent death of Denis Kapustin, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a right-wing militia made up of ethnic Russians fighting on Ukraine's side.

Volkov, a former chairman of late Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation who fled Russia and resides in Lithuania, apparently described Kapustin as a "Nazi" and a "gift to Kremlin propaganda."

It later emerged that Kapustin's death had been faked by Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

The anti-Kremlin commander, whose unit has carried out raids into Russian territory in 2023 and 2024, is a known far-right activist, banned from the Schengen area over neo-Nazi views and involvement in far-right football hooliganism. Kapustin himself acknowledged right-wing stances but rejected the "neo-Nazi" label.

Volkov's messages also disparaged senior Ukrainian officials. He seemingly expressed hope for the imprisonment of Kyrylo Budanov, a former military intelligence chief and current head of Ukraine's Presidential Office; Andriy Yermak, a former head of the Presidential Office who resigned after a corruption scandal; and presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

The message was sent to and published by Anna Tiron, a former employee of the Anti-Corruption Foundation who now works as a political representative at the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Leonid confirmed on Jan. 5 that he sent the "sharp" private message, saying he "should have better controlled (his) emotions." At the same time, he added he has "a poor opinion of neo-Nazis" and opposes even "a tactical alliance with them."

Lithuanian law allows authorities to revoke a foreigner's temporary residence permit if their presence is considered a threat to national security.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

