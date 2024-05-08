Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, global peace summit, Peace Plan, Africa, Cape Verde
Edit post

Zelensky says Cape Verde is first African country to agree to join peace summit

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2024 9:07 AM 2 min read
Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 4, 2018. (Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Representatives from Cape Verde will join the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland in June, making it the first African country to confirm its participation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 7.

The event will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Many Western countries have said they would attend the summit, but it has been more difficult for Ukraine to get countries from the Global South to join the effort.

Zelensky said he spoke with Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva on the phone and "thanked him for his support for the peace formula and his personal principled position on the Russian invasion."

"Africa's voice is important when it comes to global support for a just peace in Ukraine," Zelensky added.

Russia has not been invited to participate in the global peace summit, and Moscow has said it would refuse to attend even if invited.

Ukraine has made considerable diplomatic efforts to get China to join the talks, but U.S. officials have said they do not believe China will agree to the points outlined in the peace formula.

Spanish, Belgian, Latvian, Finnish leaders confirm participation in peace summit
The event will be centered around Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.