News Feed, Ukraine, Latvia, infrastructure, Foreign assistance, Business
Latvia allocates nearly $6.5 million to Ukraine's infrastructure development

by Abbey Fenbert May 23, 2024 7:29 AM 2 min read
A train operated by the state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia. (dp.uz.gov.ua)
Latvia will allocate six million euros (nearly $6.5 million) in 2024 to support infrastructure development in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government announced via its web portal on May 22.

A Latvian delegation, led by Economy Minister Viktors Valainis, met with representatives of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

In particular, the delegates discussed developing logistics routes, increasing transport via the Baltic ports, increasing Ukrainian product exports, and improving rail and road transport.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided to Ukraine by the Republic of Latvia since the first days of the large-scale invasion," Acting Infrastructure Minister Vasyl Shkurakov said.

"We already have a number of joint developments in transport cooperation that will not only increase the export potential of the state, but also stimulate the economic development of both countries. We are talking about transit routes, railway and road infrastructure, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the field of air traffic."

Latvia pledged six million euros to Ukraine's infrastructure development this year and is expected to provide a similar amount of economic aid in the year 2025.

According to the ministry, the Latvian delegation is looking to replace agricultural exports from Russia and develop export routes. Riga hopes to implement a combined logistics solution  for Ukrainian exporters and Latvian partners that includes transport by land and sea.

The participants discussed expanding Ukrainian-Latvian cooperation in railway transit and the eCherha service, Ukraine's online reservation tool for border crossings.

The Latvian side also said the airline airBaltic is ready to begin operating in Ukraine once air traffic is restored.

The delegates agreed to establish a working group to identify transportation solutions between the two countries and at the European Union level.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
