Ukraerorukh: Ukrainian airspace will reopen following wartime victory

Ukraine's state-run air traffic enterprise, Ukraerorukh, disputed Eurocontrol's prediction that Ukrainian airspace would remain closed until 2029, saying that it will reopen after the war ends.

On April 11, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) published a seven-year forecast which included the likelihood of restrictions over Ukrainian airspace remaining in place until 2029.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace for civilian aircraft on Feb. 24, 2022, due to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Predictions from organizations such as Eurocontrol carry significant weight and are utilized by European countries in the annual calculation of air navigation service charge rates, according to Ukraerorukh.

For that reason, "it is important to understand that Eurocontrol does not generate or use military forecasts, analytics, or assumptions to create its own forecasts," Ukraerorukh wrote.

Despite Russia's all-out war, "Ukraine is fully preparing for the resumption of flights in its airspace," Ukraerorukh added.