Kyiv, Washington in talks on licensing air defense production in Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. to obtain licenses to manufacture air defense systems and missiles on its territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 9.

Zelensky made this statement at the opening of the 25th Ramstein summit, which was dedicated to strengthening Ukraine's defenses, particularly its air defense. This summit will be the last gathering in this format before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"We are talking to the U.S. about licensing air defense systems and missile production here in Ukraine. And this could become a significant part of our security guarantees. And it is absolutely possible to do it," Zelensky said.

Zelensky mentioned the Russian Jan. 8 attack on Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13 people and injured more than 100, and called for additional air defense systems for Ukraine.

"This is just one day, just one attack, just one air strike. We need to stop the Russian terror. And you can do it. We ask for immediate delivery of air defense systems," the president said.

In December 2024, Zelensky said he had repeatedly asked the U.S. to provide licenses to produce Patriot systems in Ukraine but had not received permission.

"I have asked the U.S. many times to grant licenses for the production of the Patriot (air defense system). No one seemed to mind. No one has ever told me: 'No, we won't give you one.' But so far, we have not received anything," Zelensky told Le Parisien on Dec. 18.

The president added that in the three years of war, Ukraine has not yet received the number of air defense systems it needs to defend itself against Russia.