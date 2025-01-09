Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 19, injure 132 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 9, 2025 9:27 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian airstrike against Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 19 civilians and injured at least 132 over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 9, with most of the casualties reported following an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched 70 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were shot down over nine regions, while 24 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, according to the statement.

A Russian airstrike against an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Jan.  8 killed at least 13 people and injured at least 113, the State Emergency Service said the following day.

Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized, of whom 10 are in serious condition.

Elsewhere in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and two injured in a Russian attack against the village of Stepnohirsk, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 42 and 67 were injured on the evening of Jan. 8 after a Russian drone attack against the village of Nove Pekelne, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The victims did not require hospitalization.

Four people were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, four houses, agricultural machinery, and cars were damaged.

Five civilians were injured in Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 8, including three in the Seredyna-Buda community and two in the Yunakiv community, the regional military administration reported.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot, command post; Moscow bombs civilians in Zaporizhzhia
Key developments on Jan. 8: * Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot supplying fuel to Engels-2 airbase, military confirms * Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast, military reports * Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia industrial site kills 13, injures at least 63 * French-trained bri…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.