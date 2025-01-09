Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 19, injure 132 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 19 civilians and injured at least 132 over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 9, with most of the casualties reported following an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched 70 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were shot down over nine regions, while 24 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, according to the statement.

A Russian airstrike against an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 8 killed at least 13 people and injured at least 113, the State Emergency Service said the following day.

Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized, of whom 10 are in serious condition.

Elsewhere in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and two injured in a Russian attack against the village of Stepnohirsk, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 42 and 67 were injured on the evening of Jan. 8 after a Russian drone attack against the village of Nove Pekelne, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The victims did not require hospitalization.

Four people were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, four houses, agricultural machinery, and cars were damaged.

Five civilians were injured in Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 8, including three in the Seredyna-Buda community and two in the Yunakiv community, the regional military administration reported.