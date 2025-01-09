'It would be crazy to drop the ball now' — Zelensky urges continued unity, support for Ukraine at Ramstein

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Jan. 9, delivering an opening address to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.

Zelensky is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, which will be the last gathering in this format before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"It's clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world just 11 days from now, when we have to cooperate even more, rely on each other even more, and achieve greater results together," Zelensky said in his opening address alongside outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has caused concern about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, as the president-elect has often criticized the Biden administration's assistance provided to Kyiv.

The U.S. is expected to unveil a $500 million aid package for Ukraine at the meeting, the last military aid tranche provided by the Biden administration. Around $3.8 billion remains allocated under the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), leaving it uncertain whether Trump will continue using this tool to funnel arms to Ukraine.

Speaking at the meeting, Zelensky urged the allies not to relent in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

"We've come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we've created," the president noted.

The UDCG comprises 57 countries, including all 32 NATO members, and was formed in April 2022 to coordinate international support for Ukraine. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz implied earlier this week that the Jan. 9 meeting might be the last one in the current format.