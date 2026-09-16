Russian attack damages education facility in Ukraine's capital, targets Kyiv Oblast infrastructure

A Russian drone attack on the night of Sept. 16-17 damaged an education facility in Ukraine's capital and additional infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast, authorities reported.

Explosions rocked Kyiv's city center at around 12:30 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent Deputy Chief Editor Toma Istomina reported.

Earlier, a small fire broke out at a Kyiv education facility as a result of a Russian strike, with the blaze extinguished by first responders, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) wrote.

"The facade and windows of a four-story building of a higher education institution in the Holosiivskyi district were damaged," DSNS reported.

Another fire broke out at a private property in Kyiv Oblast's Brovary district, located just east of Ukraine's capital. A utility building, agricultural equipment, semi-trailers, and a car were also damaged, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Homes and commercial infrastructure were also damaged in the oblast's Fastivskyi district, the Military Administration wrote.

Russia regularly launches fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 15, killing one person and injuring at least 12 others, local authorities said.

A gas station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district was hit at around 6 a.m. local time, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. One person was hospitalized in critical condition and later died in hospital, according to the mayor.