Norway adds 90 million euro incentive for Ukraine to pass EU reforms

Norway announced a 90 million euro ($103 million) contribution to Ukraine on Sept. 17 but to be given via an EU mechanism that gives Kyiv cash in return for completing reforms.

Ukraine receives funding from both the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the understanding that the parliament passes reforms intended to align the country with EU norms, improve the business climate, tackle corruption, and improve the rule of law.

"Today, (Norwegian) Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced a contribution of 90 million euros to our main instrument for support for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility," the EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in Oslo on Sept. 17.

"Building an open, well-functioning, democratic Ukraine is crucial to the country’s future in Europe," Barth Eide said.

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but it is closely integrated with the bloc through the European Economic Area.

For almost a year, reforms have struggled to pass parliament, putting billions of euros of support at risk and holding up Ukraine's EU accession prospects.

But a Sept. 14 push by the European Commission and new Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi seems to have unclogged the legislature, with seven bills advancing two days later, and none being blocked.

An EU official told the Kyiv Independent that the 90 million provided by Norway is expected to be tied to the Ukraine Facility's 11th installment, previously valued at 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

To receive the 11th installment, Kyiv needs to implement 23 reforms covering public finances, the judiciary, an anti-corruption strategy, and more, all by the end of 2026.

So far, the Ukraine Facility has provided 29.5 billion euros ($33.9 billion) of support to Ukraine since it was agreed upon in 2024.

"The EU and Norway share the same approach in supporting Ukraine. We want to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression today, while supporting the reforms that will make Ukraine stronger and bring it closer to EU membership," Kos said.