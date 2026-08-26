Italy to supply next-generation SAMP/T air defense systems, Aster 30 missiles to Ukraine in secret aid package, media reports

Ukraine is set to receive next-generation SAMP/T systems and additional air defense missiles by the end of the year as part of Italy’s latest military aid package, the Italian outlet La Repubblica reported on Aug. 26.

Citing its own sources, La Repubblica reported that the decision was made in secret, with the Italian government only officially announcing the transfer of civilian power generators to Ukraine. This was to sidestep internal political conflicts in Rome over continued military support for Kyiv, according to the outlet.

The package will include four SAMP/T NG air defense batteries, Aster 30 interceptor missiles, and seven long-range radars. Valued at nearly 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), it marks Rome’s 13th military assistance package for Kyiv and will be funded through European Union loans.

The SAMP/T air defense system is co-produced by France and Italy and is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles — an urgent need for Ukraine as Russia's strikes intensify. The two countries previously provided Ukraine with earlier SAMP/T models in 2023, and again in 2024.

The upgraded SAMP/T NG systems, first available in 2025, feature a longer range and improved radar coverage compared to older versions.

Paris and Rome have also agreed to authorize the production of French-Italian Aster 30 N1BT interceptor missile systems in Ukraine, according to La Repubblica. To bolster Ukraine’s air defenses amid critical shortages of interceptor missiles, Italy plans to transfer Aster 30 missiles directly from its own stockpiles by this October.

The long-range radars included in the package will be produced by the French defense company Thales and Italy's Leonardo company.

The military aid reportedly resulted from a July agreement between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with support from their respective defense ministers.

Macron said on July 13 that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-designed cruise missiles, glide bombs, and air defense interceptors. He also said France would transfer next-generation SAMP/T air defense systems and radar systems to Ukraine.

At the time, Italy's involvement was not announced.

The reported package comes amid a dire air defense shortage in Ukraine, with July 2026 marking the worst month for civilian casualties in Ukraine since the first month of the full-scale war. Russia's increasing reliance on ballistic missile strikes on underprotected cities accounts for much of the rising death toll.