Ukrainian collaborator involved in Russia's sham 'referendums' killed in Ukrainian drone strike, Russian media claims

Ukrainian collaborator Elena Astanina, who headed one of Russia's so-called election commissions in the occupied territories, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS claimed on Sept. 17.

Astanina was killed on Sept. 15 in the village of Zhovtneve, in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.

TASS identified the woman killed as Elena Astanina, the "chairperson of Precinct Electoral Commission No. 394," a so-called electoral body established by the Kremlin in the occupied city of Tokmak.

According to TASS, Astanina "had worked in the electoral system since 2022" and was involved in organizing Russia's sham "referendums" in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, whose results were rejected by Ukraine and the vast majority of the international community.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims. Ukraine had not commented on the reported strike on Zhovtneve at the time of publication.

Holding any elections in occupied territories constitutes a violation of international law.

The news comes as Russia continues preparations for elections to the Russian State Duma, scheduled for September 18–20. Russian-installed authorities also plan to hold the vote in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted a resolution on Sept. 17 calling on foreign parliaments and governments, international organizations, and parliamentary assemblies to condemn Russia's plans to hold State Duma elections in the occupied territories.