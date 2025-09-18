Kyiv Independent journalists moderate panels at Ukraine Freedom Summit

The Kyiv Independent's business editor Liliane Bivings, front-line reporter Francis Farrell, KI Insights director Jakub Parusinski and research editor Alex Fynn visited London to moderate panels at the Ukraine Freedom Summit.

The summit organized by the Borderlands Foundation brought together political, financial, and defense leaders to discuss Ukraine's urgent wartime needs and long-term recovery strategies. The Kyiv on joint defense production with Europe, battlefield innovations, and post-war recovery.



Guests of honor this year included Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former U.S. national security advisor from 2017-2018, and Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the U.K. You can watch Johnson's remarks here.



In moments like these — when Ukraine is facing immense pressure on the front lines and the impact of Russia’s war is increasingly felt within Europe — it is more crucial than ever to create and reinforce connections between Europe and Ukraine, as well as with Ukraine’s experience of war.



"We try and do this every day with our work at the Kyiv Independent, but the value of in-person events like the Ukraine Freedom Summit in London cannot be overstated, Farrel said after the summit.



"Ukraine's defense is Europe's defense, and Ukraine's future is Europe's future, and the connections made at this event will help advance that clarity going forward," he said.

Courtesy of Ukraine Freedom Summit. Image credit: Flashback Mateusz Gardocki



"While the Kyiv Independent's coverage from its newsroom in Kyiv powerfully amplifies Ukraine's voice to the world, having the opportunity to travel abroad and share our message directly to people makes the experience especially meaningful and impactful," Bivings said.



Panels moderated by the Kyiv Independent team:



Liliane Bivings, business editor



"The Arsenal of Democracy" — discussion about accelerating defense industrial cooperation between Europe and Ukraine.



"Financing the New Marshall Plan" — discussed how to unlock capital for Ukraine’s economic transformation, including mechanisms for reconstruction bonds, frozen asset repurposing, and private investment.



Francis Farrell, reporter



"Scaling Ukraine’s Defence Production" — a talk on how to move from battlefield innovation to industrial-scale production, tackling supply chain resilience and international technology transfer.



"The Unmanned Battlefield" — discussed the integration of drones, autonomous vehicles, and electronic warfare systems on the tactical front line.



Jakub Parusinski, director of KI Insights



"The Entrepreneurship Arsenal" — showcased how Ukrainian innovation and manufacturing are redefining Europe’s industrial future.



"Strategic Giving" — highlighted philanthropy’s role in accelerating Ukraine’s victory and long-term recovery.



Alex Fynn, research editor, KI Insights



"Transforming Trauma into Strength" — explored how proper mental health support creates resilient leaders rather than broken warriors.