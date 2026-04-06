Kremlin says Ukraine peace talks on pause as US focus shifts

The Russia-Ukraine peace talks are currently on pause as U.S. priorities have shifted elsewhere, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by state media on April 6.

It is difficult to organize talks in a trilateral format as "the Americans have a lot of other things to deal with, if you know what I mean," Peskov told the media.

The U.S.-mediated peace efforts have stalled recently as Washington's focus has increasingly moved to its war with Iran, now in its sixth week.

Peskov said the Kremlin is unaware of a planned trip by U.S. envoys to Kyiv after Orthodox Easter holidays. He added that both Russia and Ukraine maintain separate channels of communication with Washington.

Ukraine's Presidential Office recently said that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Kyiv after April 12 to continue peace talks.

The trip would mark the first visit to Ukraine for Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys leading Washington's delegation in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine hopes the visit will lead to a more robust agreement on U.S.-provided security guarantees, intended to prevent Russia from expanding its aggression after a ceasefire.

The question of U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine recently sparked controversy between the Trump administration and President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Zelensky saying on March 26 that such guarantees were conditional on Ukraine's full withdrawal from the Donbas region, including territory it still controls.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Zelensky's statement "a lie", but reiterated that the U.S. cannot offer security guarantees until the war ends, which Russia will not allow until Ukraine cedes Donbas.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials previously held online talks on peace efforts on April 1, following in-person meetings in Miami in late March. The last trilateral session of talks involving the Russian side took place in Geneva in February.