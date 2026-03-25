US security guarantees tied to Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas, Zelensky says

The U.S. is proposing security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv withdrawing its troops from parts of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters published on March 25.

"The Americans are prepared to finalize these guarantees at a high level once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbas," Zelensky said.

The president warned that such a withdrawal would threaten Ukraine's security by forcing Kyiv to give up strong defensive positions, potentially endangering both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

Zelensky also said U.S. President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Ukraine as Washington seeks to quickly end the war while focusing on its conflict with Iran.

"The Middle East definitely has an impact on President Trump, and I think ⁠on his next steps. President Trump, unfortunately, in my opinion, still chooses a strategy to put more pressure on the Ukrainian side," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that a U.S.-Ukraine document on security guarantees had been "100% ready" in January but still required further work after talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Miami.

He said Russia is counting on Washington losing interest in negotiations and stepping back from the peace process.

Following massive Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities this week, Zelensky thanked the Trump administration for continuing deliveries of Patriot air defense systems.

"We were not stopped from deliveries. ⁠I'm very grateful to President Trump, and to his team," Zelensky said. "But this supply of Patriot missiles is not as large as we need," he added.

Zelensky's remarks come as U.S.-led efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia have effectively stalled, with Washington's focus shifting to the Middle East.

Ukraine's delegation spent two days in the U.S. over the weekend, meeting representatives of Trump's administration. Zelensky previously said the team briefed him on "focus areas, opportunities, and challenges," without disclosing further details.

The status of the Donbas region remains the most contentious issue between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia continues to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the region as a precondition for any agreement — a demand that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. Ukraine maintains that freezing current front-line positions offers the most realistic basis for a ceasefire.