Kallas to visit US to meet Rubio, discuss peace efforts in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova February 24, 2025 11:30 AM 2 min read
Then-Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas speaks to the press outside number 10, Downing Street following a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, England on June 6, 2022. Kallas began her mandate as the EU's top diplomat on Dec. 1, 2024. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, will visit the U.S. on Feb. 25 to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discuss efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Kallas told journalists on Feb. 24 before a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Kallas's statement comes after American and Russian delegations met in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 for talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Neither Ukraine nor the European Union was invited to participate.

Kallas stressed that no agreement regarding Ukraine or Europe can work without their participation. The EU's top diplomat said she plans to discuss "these and other issues" with Rubio and other officials in the U.S.

Reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator," Kallas noted that, unlike Ukraine, Russia has not had fair elections in 25 years.

Kallas also suggested that "the messages coming out of the U.S." regarding the elections in Ukraine suggest that "the Russian narrative is very strongly represented there."

Kremlin propaganda has pushed the narrative that Zelensky is an illegitimate leader, relying on the premise that his first presidential term was originally meant to end on May 20, 2024.

Trump's claim ignores the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

As a result, Zelensky's term has been extended, which constitutional lawyers argue is permitted under Ukrainian law.

Why Ukraine can’t hold elections during wartime
Editor’s Note: This op-ed was first published by the Ukrainian NGO Civil Network OPORA as an open statement, which garnered nearly 300 signatures at the time it was published by the Kyiv Independent. Democracy during wartime must be protected even more than in peacetime, as the consequences of mist…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.