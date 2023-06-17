Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Interior Ministry: Kakhovka Dam death toll rises to 16, with 31 missing

by Igor Kossov June 17, 2023 10:47 PM 1 min read
A view from the roof of a residential building in a flooded part of Kherson on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 16 people are confirmed dead and 31 are missing due to the flooding that occurred after Russian forces had destroyed the Kakhkovka Dam across the Dnipro River on June 6, according to the Interior Ministry.

Of the known victims, 14 died in Kherson Oblast and two more in Mykolaiv Oblast, the ministry reported on June 17.

Some 1,300 homes remain flooded, the vast majority of which are in Kherson Oblast.

A total of 3,614 people were evacuated from the flood zone, including 474 children and 80 immobile residents.

The police took statements from over 4,800 people reporting property loss as a result of the massive flooding unleashed from the Kakhovka Reservoir following the explosion.

The floodwaters affected scores of Ukrainian population centers. Besides immediate water damage and humanitarian emergencies, the destruction also threatened serious economic, ecological, and nuclear consequences.

‘Unity is key.’ Volunteers join forces to save flood-hit Kherson Oblast
While the world was gripped by the horrendous flood that hit Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast after Russian forces destroyed the massive Kakhovka dam over the Dnipro River on June 6, fearless volunteers and regular Ukrainians spent no time doubting they had to step up again. Many rushed directly t…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.