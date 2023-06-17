Interior Ministry: Kakhovka Dam death toll rises to 16, with 31 missing

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 16 people are confirmed dead and 31 are missing due to the flooding that occurred after Russian forces had destroyed the Kakhkovka Dam across the Dnipro River on June 6, according to the Interior Ministry.



Of the known victims, 14 died in Kherson Oblast and two more in Mykolaiv Oblast, the ministry reported on June 17.

Some 1,300 homes remain flooded, the vast majority of which are in Kherson Oblast.



A total of 3,614 people were evacuated from the flood zone, including 474 children and 80 immobile residents.



The police took statements from over 4,800 people reporting property loss as a result of the massive flooding unleashed from the Kakhovka Reservoir following the explosion.

The floodwaters affected scores of Ukrainian population centers. Besides immediate water damage and humanitarian emergencies, the destruction also threatened serious economic, ecological, and nuclear consequences.