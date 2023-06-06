Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

IAEA chief to lead mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Kakhovka dam demolition

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 11:52 PM 1 min read
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi (C) talks to the press with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko (L) and the Head of Ukraine's Energoatom Petro Kotin on a road outside Zaporizhzhia, on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will lead an IAEA mission to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the Kakhovka dam demolition.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, relies on water from the Kakhovka Reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers, according to the Ukrainian state nuclear energy agency Energoatom.

Grossi announced his decision on social media after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 6.

"After concerning developments following the destruction of the Kahkovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team. A crucial moment for nuclear safety," IAEA's director wrote on Twitter.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on the morning of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

The breach caused the draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir, expected to be completely emptied out in two to four days.

The IAEA warned earlier in May that the situation at the plant is growing more dangerous due to frequent bombings nearby.

IAEA: ‘No immediate risk’ to nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on June 6 that it was closely monitoring the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam, adding that there is “no immediate nuclear safety risk at the plant.”
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.