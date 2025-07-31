Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Justice Ministry says Russian strike on prison that killed 16 was deliberate, all convicts evacuated

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Justice Ministry says Russian strike on prison that killed 16 was deliberate, all convicts evacuated
A prison facility in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, after being hit by a Russian air strike on July 28, 2025. Photo published on July 29, 2025. (State Criminal-Executive Service/Facebook)

Following a "deliberate" Russian air strike that killed 16, all remaining convicts have been evacuated from a prison in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Justice Ministry announced on July 30 after visiting the site.

"This is a terrorist act, a deliberate attack on a penitentiary institution, which cannot be justified by any military goals. We have already appealed to international organizations to come to the scene, and have recorded this fact of deliberate terrorism. Shelling of institutions where people are held is a direct violation of international humanitarian law," Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

A Russian air strike against the prison late on July 28 killed 16 convicts and injured nearly a hundred more. Of those injured, Forty-four people were hospitalized, and over 50 were provided medical assistance at the scene.

All of the prison's convicts were evacuated from the facility immediately after the attack, Halushchenko said.

"The colony has bomb shelters, and during air raids, the convicts go down there. But this time, unfortunately, due to the nature of the strike, it was impossible to use the shelter. We are currently studying all the circumstances, including how exactly this strike was carried out," he said.

The prison staff had a coordinated response at the time of the Russian attack, "which prevented even more victims," Deputy Justice Minister Yevhen Pikalov said.

The Justice Ministry visited the site of the Russian attack and discussed next steps for restoring the site alongside Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Bilenke is located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Zaporizhzhia and was hit by four bombs at around 11:30 p.m. on July 28, according to the State Criminal-Executive Service.

Russia regularly strikes civilian targets throughout the country as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Article image
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine war latest: Russian missile hits Ukrainian military training ground, killing 3 soldiers, injuring 18
Key developments on July 30: * Russian missile hits Ukrainian military training ground, killing 3 soldiers, injuring 18 * Over 10,000 Russian chemical attacks documented since start of full-scale war, Ukraine’s SBU says * Zelensky signs law on sanctions against Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ * Ukraine expects EU defense loans to help fund its defense industry, Sybiha says * Ukraine to move military trainings underground, Syrskyi says Russia launched a missile attack on a military training facili
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaPrisonPrisonersRussian war crimesHuman rightsInternational lawWar
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 31
Thursday, July 31
Show More

Editors' Picks