Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Japan to give $170 million for emergency reconstruction work in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 12:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Japanese government will provide $170 million to Ukraine for emergency recovery projects, particularly for the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

“The undoubted priority at this stage of reconstruction is the restoration of critical infrastructure necessary to ensure the basic needs of citizens,” Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the aid pledge, adding that this is a necessary step for displaced Ukrainians to return home.

Last month, the CEO of energy supplier Yanso noted that Ukraine continues to face a major electricity production deficit following Russia’s mass attacks.

Once the support decision is finalized by concluding the grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the assistance will involve the provision of goods and services necessary for recovery.

Previously, on Jan. 12, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said that Japan is set to allocate $95 million to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia claims control over Blahodatne, intensifies attacks near Vuhledar
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.