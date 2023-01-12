Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Japan allocates $95 million to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 10:36 pm
Ukraine's Ministry for Development and Infrastructure said on Jan. 12 that Japan allocated $95 million to Ukraine. 

The funds will be provided to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under a partnership agreement and will be spent on the restoration of transport communication in the liberated territories, creating conditions for the return of citizens to their homes, and support of the economy in the oblasts.

"It is important to feel the consolidation of the entire civilized world around the struggle of our country against the Russian terrorist regime," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said, adding that he was grateful to Japan and the UN for the support.

On Jan. 11, Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure reported that Norway had sent 10 temporary bridges worth over $3 million to Ukraine in December. The bridges will be installed as temporary constructions in the liberated parts of Ukraine to allow the movement of heavy vehicles with humanitarian aid and ambulances, the ministry said.

