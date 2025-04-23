'It's time to move forward,' Kellogg says following London peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg called for a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine on April 23, following his participation in a London meeting on Ukraine.

"It's time to move forward on (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump's (Ukraine-Russia) war directive: stop the killing, achieve peace, and put America First," Kellogg said in a post to social media.

The London meeting comes as the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia, following failed efforts to reach a ceasefire. White House officials have repeatedly warned that Washington would abandon the peace efforts if a deal is not reached soon.

Kellogg noted the talks in London with Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak were "positive."

The meeting was originally meant to be a ministerial-level summit involving the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Ukraine. The gathering was notably downgraded when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declined to participate.

Earlier on April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal.

Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse to settle a peace deal.

The U.S. is reportedly considering recognizing Moscow's illegal occupation of Crimea as part of a peace deal, despite Russia's annexation violating international law.

Zelensky has said Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.