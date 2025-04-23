The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Russia, War, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Edit post

'It's time to move forward,' Kellogg says following London peace talks

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 24, 2025 12:48 AM 2 min read
U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg attends a meeting in the Oval Office on March 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg called for a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine on April 23, following his participation in a London meeting on Ukraine.

"It's time to move forward on (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump's (Ukraine-Russia) war directive: stop the killing, achieve peace, and put America First," Kellogg said in a post to social media.

The London meeting comes as the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia, following failed efforts to reach a ceasefire. White House officials have repeatedly warned that Washington would abandon the peace efforts if a deal is not reached soon.

Kellogg noted the talks in London with Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak were "positive."

The meeting was originally meant to be a ministerial-level summit involving the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Ukraine. The gathering was notably downgraded when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declined to participate.

Earlier on April 23, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. presented a "very explicit proposal" to Ukraine and Russia on a peace deal.

Vance repeated warnings that the U.S. might drop its peace efforts if both sides refuse to settle a peace deal.

The U.S. is reportedly considering recognizing Moscow's illegal occupation of Crimea as part of a peace deal, despite Russia's annexation violating international law.

Zelensky has said Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Ukraine has no great options if Trump recognizes Crimea as Russian
Ukraine is facing a crossroads in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, with the possibility of being forced to reject an unfavorable peace deal being imposed under huge pressure from the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.