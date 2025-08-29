'It is also a strike by Russia against President Trump' — Missile, drone attack on Kyiv undermines peace efforts, Zelensky says

A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Aug. 28, which left 23 dead, is undermining peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said later the same day.

"It is a strike against Ukraine. It is a strike against Europe. And it is also a strike by Russia against President Trump, and against other global actors," Zelensky said in a post to Telegram.

At least 23 people were killed in the attack on Ukraine's capital, including four children, authorities said. Three of them were aged 2, 14, and 17. Sixty-three people, including 11 children, were injured. Among them, 30 were hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"This strike clearly shows that Russia’s goals have not changed. They want war — and they are striking not only our people, not only our cities and communities. Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who seeks peace," Zelensky said.

Zelensky denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for the strikes on Kyiv. He urged for additional sanctions to be imposed on Moscow and for tariffs to be imposed on Russia's trading partners.

Trump has previously threatened to impose secondary sanctions in the form of tariffs against Russia's trading partners if Moscow does not work towards a peace deal to end its war against Ukraine.

"In Washington, we heard that Putin is supposedly ready to end the war — to meet at the leaders' level and resolve key issues. But instead, he chooses (ballistic missiles) over any real steps toward peace," Zelensky said.

Trump has previously proposed facilitating a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, which could then be followed by a trilateral meeting with the U.S. leader.

"He kills children in order not to talk about when and how peace will come. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike even against the leaders he makes promises to," Zelensky said.

Putin and Trump met in Alaska on Aug. 15 as the U.S. leader intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal.

"A clear response of the world to this evil is needed. There are no deadlines that Putin would not break. There are no diplomatic opportunities that would not be ruined because of Russia. Strong steps are needed," Zelensky said.

Trump previously issued a deadline of Aug. 8 for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face additional sanctions.

Even as Russia refused to cease hostilities by the deadline, no additional measures were imposed by the White House.