Azerbaijani airliner that crashed in December struck by Russian Pantsir missile, source tells Reuters

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2025 12:30 PM 2 min read
Airport ground staff and medics assist Azerbaijani citizens who survived the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, upon arrival at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan on Dec. 26, 2024. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Azerbaijani airliner that crashed in Kazakhstan in December after diverting from the Russian airspace was struck by a Russian Pantsir air defense missile, an undisclosed Azerbaijani official told Reuters in comments published on Feb. 4.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic before suddenly changing course and crashing on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

The source revealed to Reuters that the Azerbaijani side possesses a fragment of a Russian Pantsir missile extracted from the crashed plane, adding that the analysis is underway.

Kazakhstan's authorities on Feb. 4 released preliminary results of their analysis of available data, including the plane's black boxes. The conclusions pointed to a number of holes and dents in the aircraft and a collision with "foreign metal objects."

Baku has previously accused Russia of accidentally shooting down the plane and demanded an admission of guilt and reparations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev soon after the crash, apologizing for the incident taking place in Russian airspace but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility.

Aliyev later criticized Russia’s handling of the incident, accusing its agencies of suppressing evidence and promoting "absurd versions" of events.

He also criticized Russia for failing to close the airspace during a reported drone attack and highlighted poor coordination between its military and civil aviation services as factors contributing to the tragedy.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash highlights Russia’s failure to close airspace amid war
The Dec. 25 Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, likely caused by Russian air defense, shines light on a glaring issue the Kremlin has long swept under the rug. By unleashing its war against Ukraine, Russia has made its airspace a dangerous place. While Ukraine banned civilian flights over its territo…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
