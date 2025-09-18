Ireland delivers 34 vehicles and demining robots to Ukraine

Ireland delivered 34 military vehicles and three demining robots to Ukraine as part of its non-lethal military aid, the Irish government announced on Sept. 18.

The shipments were organized under Operation Carousel 3 by the Irish Defense Forces and transferred to Poland for handover to the Ukrainian military, according to the Irish Government’s press release.

“This important donation is a further indication of Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal invasion,” Tanaiste and Defense Minister Simon Harris said.

The aid package included ambulances, trucks, vans, minibuses, and double cab Ford Rangers, along with three Reacher Robots to support demining operations.

Ireland’s contribution is part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of 57 countries and the EU, where Ireland participates in non-lethal sub-coalitions focused on demining and IT support.

While Ireland maintains a policy of military neutrality and is not a NATO member, Dublin has provided over 380 million euros ($420 million) in humanitarian, economic, and non-lethal defense support to Ukraine.